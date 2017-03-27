FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 27
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - March 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The British Columbia Liberal government has received more than 1,000 applications from first-time home buyers who have been lured by new incentives under a program designed to improve housing affordability. tgam.ca/2mHntKM

** British Columbia's Auditor-General plans to meet with the minister in charge of government advertising soon to figure out why the budget for such taxpayer-funded publicity often swings wildly from year to year and appears to spike in years before voters head to the polls. tgam.ca/2mHD6Sb

** Armed with a budget promising billions of dollars in climate change-related spending, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna heads to New York on Monday as part of her effort to attract investment to finance the country's shift to a low-carbon economy. tgam.ca/2mHlXYK

NATIONAL POST

** The fight to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline will move from Washington D.C. to Nebraska after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the controversial and long-delayed project on Friday. bit.ly/2mHzJLc

** BlackBerry Ltd CEO John Chen had "mixed emotions" over the deal to transfer employees to Ford Motor Co of Canada, according to new documents filed in a C$20 million ($15 million) class action lawsuit on behalf of 300 employees of the smartphone-turned-software company. bit.ly/2mHskeY

** Canadians shouldn't assume that the lack of major tax hikes in Budget 2017 means no big changes are coming, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Friday. bit.ly/2mHAjbP ($1 = 1.3345 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sai Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru)

