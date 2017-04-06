April 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ottawa and the provinces are poised to unveil a sweeping agreement to liberalize interprovincial trade. tgam.ca/2nGHsop

** The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board said on Wednesday it would launch a partnership to buy and build retail-focused developments across India. tgam.ca/2nGVPsV

** Hudson's Bay Co is looking to further slash costs and spending in what it says will be a major reinvention of its business as it steels itself for more tough times in the department-store sector. tgam.ca/2nH6tQr

NATIONAL POST

** Pamir Hakimzadah is to appear in Ontario court on Thursday to face a single count of leaving Canada to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. bit.ly/2nGCOH0 (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)