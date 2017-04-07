FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 7
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The head of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce made his case to shareholders Thursday for the proposed $4.9 billion purchase of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc, a week after hiking the offer price by 20 percent. tgam.ca/2og70N2

** The CEO of Royal Bank of Canada is urging all three levels of government to work together to solve the challenge of the Toronto area's sky-rocketing house prices, one day after federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau called a special meeting with city leaders to discuss the problem. tgam.ca/2og2T3z

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's banking regulator is prepared to move ahead with new rules to ensure the country's bank's have sufficient capital buffers for bad times — even if the mired international efforts of the Basel Committee remain stalled indefinitely. bit.ly/2og31jz

** Alberta and Saskatchewan are fighting over the shrinking number of energy head offices, but Crescent Point Energy Corp CEO Scott Saxberg thinks they should be more concerned about Canadian spending — and even head offices — migrating to the United States. bit.ly/2og4uWT (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.