4 months ago
PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 11
April 11, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc confirmed that it will make two changes to its executive compensation package for 2016 in line with requests made over the past week by its senior leadership. tgam.ca/2p0v07z

** A fund founded by Adam Waterous, the former Bank of Nova Scotia investment banker, has acquired two-thirds of Northern Blizzard Resources Inc for C$244 million ($183 million), putting more Canadian oil assets back in domestic hands. tgam.ca/2p0uZQW

** The federal government will table a bill to legalize recreational marijuana on Thursday that is expected to tightly control the ability of producers to market their products to the public, federal sources said. tgam.ca/2p0w4Zc

NATIONAL POST

** Overseas media were abuzz Monday with reports that Scotland would be home to the first standalone Tim Hortons location in the UK. bit.ly/2p0HvA8

** Canadian miner Gran Colombia Gold Corp has filed a $700 million lawsuit against Colombia under the Colombian-Canadian free trade agreement after the government ordered the company to cease operations at the El Burro site in Marmato until it has further consulted with local residents. bit.ly/2p0vISm

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp announced Monday that housing starts reached their highest level since September 2007, a development the Crown corporation said was a response to market demands. bit.ly/2p0wMp8 ($1 = C$1.33) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

