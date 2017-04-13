PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** BlackBerry Ltd's shares rose 15 per cent on Wednesday after a surprise announcement that it had won back hundreds of millions in patent royalty payments in an arbitrated settlement with semiconductor giant Qualcomm Inc. The windfall will be added to the company's C$1.2 billion ($906.62 million) in cash. tgam.ca/2o9NMow

** The Ontario Securities Commission has accused fund manager Ben Cheng and three other Bay Street players of securities-law violations in connection with a leaked takeover offer in 2014 by online gambling company Amaya Inc. tgam.ca/2o9RDC4

** A U.S. coal mine and health-care executive, Tom Clarke, who bid for U.S. Steel Canada Inc is trying to make a bid for Essar Steel Algoma Inc with the backing of the United Steelworkers union. tgam.ca/2o9NXjJ

** Canada is warning the Trump administration that a Buy American requirement for new oil and gas pipelines would break international trade law and hurt business on both sides of the border. tgam.ca/2o9ZYpz

NATIONAL POST

** The Alberta Investment Management Corp is demanding local drilling company Savanna Energy Services Corp to immediately repay C$111 million ($83.86 million) in loans and fees, which is pressuring the company to refinance its debt while in the middle of a takeover. bit.ly/2o9D1mi

** Cheesecake Factory Inc announced on Wednesday that it would open its first restaurant north of the border this fall, at Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre. bit.ly/2o9KtxE

** Northern Dynasty Mineral Ltd stock jumped as much as 32 percent on Wednesday after the company received a crucial permit from the Alaska government that could see its Pebble project clear a 10-year-long development hurdle. bit.ly/2o9OZfB

** Canadian oilfield services companies, which bore the brunt of the two-year downturn in crude oil prices, are reporting higher prices, buoyant business activity and robust bookings for the remainder of the year. bit.ly/2o9TXJf