4 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 19
April 19, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Parkland Fuel Corp is buying Chevron Corp's Canadian oil refining and marketing business for nearly C$1.5-billion. tgam.ca/2oro9Qf

** A NAFTA review panel has unanimously ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to reconsider its costly duties against Canadian mills that produce glossy paper. tgam.ca/2orlKFm

NATIONAL POST

** The Bank of Canada says Canadians should not be afraid that robots are about to steal their jobs. bit.ly/2oryPya

** An Air Canada Airbus A330 traveling from Montreal to London lost a wheel during take-off on Sunday night and still managed to arrive safely in what one airport worker called a "miracle" landing. bit.ly/2ormTg8

** Greater Toronto Airways plans to launch a new route that will connect the Kitchener-Waterloo-Toronto tech corridor. bit.ly/2orEaFN (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)

