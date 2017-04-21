FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 21
April 21, 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Donald Trump is vowing to target Canada's energy, lumber and dairy sectors in a renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. tgam.ca/2owQowX

** Real Matters has filled out the underwriting syndicate for its initial public offering, a transaction the mortgage services technology company hopes will raise upwards of C$125-million ($93 million). tgam.ca/2owDf7c

NATIONAL POST

** The Ontario government announced 16 new measures including a 15 percent tax on foreign buyers and expanded rent control rules to rein in the housing market in and around its largest city. tgam.ca/2owQowX

** Rogers Communications Inc wouldn't let Telus Corp broadcast its highest-definition sports channels until it was directed to do so by Canada's broadcast umpire just in time for the Blue Jays' home opener last week. bit.ly/2owSGMD

$1 = C$1.35 Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru

