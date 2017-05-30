FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 30
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian National Railway Ltd has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters union representing 3,000 freight train conductors, ahead of a Tuesday morning strike deadline. tgam.ca/2r5uoh5

** The Conference Board of Canada's quarterly provincial outlook report predicted that Alberta will emerge from its two-year recession to retake the mantle of Canada's provincial leader in economic growth this year, with forecast growth of 3.3 percent. tgam.ca/2qBFOWy

** Emma McLennan, the president of the Ottawa West-Nepean riding, has repeated her call for party leaders to order a second nomination vote after what she described as new evidence surfacing of "voter fraud" at the first vote in early May. tgam.ca/2r6E8rA

NATIONAL POST

** Husky Energy Inc gave the thumbs up on Monday to the next big project in Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore, showing the era of oil megaprojects is far from over — particularly where they are still popular. bit.ly/2rfdCKU

** Through a series of small but decisive steps taken over the past 18 months, Deveron UAS Corp, a drone data services company that focuses on the agriculture sector, is slowly taking flight. The latest development in that steady build came on Monday when Deveron announced that it had been given the green light by the Minister of Transport to operate across Canada. bit.ly/2rQ6Aiy

** Royal Bank of Canada's investment arm has launched a new coaching program for LGBT professionals in the capital markets industry in the Greater Toronto area, which the bank says is the first program of its kind in the country. bit.ly/2qv8u8i (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.