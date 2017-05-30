PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian National Railway Ltd has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters union representing 3,000 freight train conductors, ahead of a Tuesday morning strike deadline. tgam.ca/2r5uoh5

** The Conference Board of Canada's quarterly provincial outlook report predicted that Alberta will emerge from its two-year recession to retake the mantle of Canada's provincial leader in economic growth this year, with forecast growth of 3.3 percent. tgam.ca/2qBFOWy

** Emma McLennan, the president of the Ottawa West-Nepean riding, has repeated her call for party leaders to order a second nomination vote after what she described as new evidence surfacing of "voter fraud" at the first vote in early May. tgam.ca/2r6E8rA

NATIONAL POST

** Husky Energy Inc gave the thumbs up on Monday to the next big project in Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore, showing the era of oil megaprojects is far from over — particularly where they are still popular. bit.ly/2rfdCKU

** Through a series of small but decisive steps taken over the past 18 months, Deveron UAS Corp, a drone data services company that focuses on the agriculture sector, is slowly taking flight. The latest development in that steady build came on Monday when Deveron announced that it had been given the green light by the Minister of Transport to operate across Canada. bit.ly/2rQ6Aiy

** Royal Bank of Canada's investment arm has launched a new coaching program for LGBT professionals in the capital markets industry in the Greater Toronto area, which the bank says is the first program of its kind in the country. bit.ly/2qv8u8i (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)