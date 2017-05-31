FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 31
May 31, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley declared Tuesday that Ottawa's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will not be derailed by a pact between the NDP and Green Party in British Columbia, raising the spectre of high-stakes political and court battles. tgam.ca/2r77KFm

** The Public Sector Pension Investment Board said on Tuesday that it will take a 40 percent stake in the operating company that runs Puerto Rico's largest flight hub, Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan. tgam.ca/2qFd4fD

** After two years of independent review, the Canadian government unveiled proposed amendments to the Employment Standards Act and Labor Relations Act Tuesday, including a rise in the minimum wage to C$15 an hour by 2019. tgam.ca/2r7TLil

NATIONAL POST

** Granite REIT in response to the claims made by FrontFour Capital and Sandpiper Group Granite said Tuesday that a letter was required to help unit holders "see through the dissidents' disingenuous arguments" and to set the record straight. bit.ly/2sdiYGM

** On Tuesday the province of Ontario returned to the market with a 100 million pound ($128.25 million) floating rate offering. The terms for that offering — it matures on Nov 20, 2020 — were the same as what the province paid for a 400 million pound offering done earlier this month. bit.ly/2rTDAGE

** Canada's political fundraising rules are getting another overhaul, as the Liberal government is set to introduce a bill that will force all parties to follow stricter standards on transparency in fundraising events. bit.ly/2rSn0aj ($1 = 0.7797 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

