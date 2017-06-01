PRESS DIGEST-Canada- June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The Ottawa government will unveil about C$860 million ($637.37 million) in aid for the softwood-lumber industry on Thursday in a bid to ease the pain caused by punitive duties imposed on Canada in a new timber trade dispute with the United States. tgam.ca/2rI6h9I

** The International Monetary Fund is urging Canada to take further action in order to address rising household debt levels and the risks of a sharp correction in the housing market. tgam.ca/2rkYrjE

** Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan suggested in a speech on Wednesday that Boeing – which has benefited from billions of dollars of sales to Canada over the decades – is not behaving like a "trusted partner" of Canada right now. tgam.ca/2qDRAop

** Claudio Polito, a Toronto appraiser and principal owner of Cross-town Appraisal Ltd, says lenders basing mortgage decisions on value, as opposed to income and credit history, are really trying to stay on top of a market that appears to be changing rapidly. bit.ly/2rnFNrl

** Speaking on a panel at the Electric Vehicle Conference in Markham on Wednesday, Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca said the most significant challenge in bringing more electric vehicles to Canada's roads is a lack of supportive infrastructure. bit.ly/2srcK5z

** Canadian crude oil exports to the U.S. on railway cars hit an 18 month high in March, in a sign that pipelines are once again filling up to capacity, according to data from the National Energy Board. bit.ly/2qJkFtB ($1 = C$1.35)