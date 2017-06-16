June 16 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A report by a parliamentary committee highlights the
government's attempt to find a sustainable model for funding
Canadian journalism. It recommends tax incentives, controls on
media consolidation, local news support among other suggestions.
tgam.ca/2ry2QDd
** Two of Canada's journalists, Marie-Maude Denis and
Patrick Lagace, have testified that they were shaken to discover
what they allege are half-truths and lies used by some police
forces in Quebec to obtain search warrants from credulous courts
to track journalist telephones. tgam.ca/2ry0DaP
** Canada's telecom regulator is putting an end to fees
charged to "unlock" smartphones. The Canadian Radio-television
and Telecommunications Commission said on Thursday that, as of
Dec. 1, customers will have the right to have their mobile
device unlocked free upon request. tgam.ca/2rydQ39
NATIONAL POST
** Saskatchewan's premier Brad Wall says the federal
government's decision to deny the province access to funding for
projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions unless it agrees
to a carbon tax is "nothing short of extortion." bit.ly/2rxMA52
** The Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday it
is revising downward its forecast for housing sales in Ontario
following provincial measures to cool the market. bit.ly/2ry2TyP
