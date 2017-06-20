June 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Liberal government is overhauling the process by
which members of the board of directors of CBC/Radio-Canada are
selected, in hopes of ending decades of allegations of political
interference in the public broadcaster's operations. tgam.ca/2sO3v3w
** Liquor Stores NA Ltd said on Monday that six out of its
eight directors would not stand for re-election at the
Edmonton-based retailer's annual meeting after a month-long
proxy battle. tgam.ca/2sO5VPx
NATIONAL POST
** Tim Hortons franchisees have filed a class-action lawsuit
against the iconic Canadian coffee chain's parent companies
Restaurant Brands International Inc and TDL Group Corp,
claiming damages for breach of contract. bit.ly/2sOmk6x
** The Canadian government has mapped out the specific
process for creating a so-called "bail-in" regime for the
country's biggest banks aimed at keeping taxpayers off the hook
in the unlikely event of a bank failure. bit.ly/2sOfQEU
