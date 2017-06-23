June 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Insolvent Sears Canada Inc has got court
protection from its creditors in a last-ditch effort to slim
down and shape up after years-long attempts to transform its
business. (tgam.ca/2t29th6)
** Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and
Toronto-Dominion Bank provided nearly a third of the
credit for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain
pipeline expansion project. (tgam.ca/2t2m0kW)
NATIONAL POST
** Postmedia will sell its Infomart business to
media intelligence firm Meltwater for C$38.25 million. (bit.ly/2t2erux)
** The CBC hired an external investigator to probe two top
television executives after receiving complaints that at least
13 contracts were handed to production companies owned by their
spouses. (bit.ly/2tBMK8O)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)