June 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** After investing about C$40 million ($30.24 million) on
tablet publishing, the Toronto Star said it was abandoning its
app, Star Touch, and laying off 30 employees in the process. tgam.ca/2ti5c9v
** Ontario plans to ban rapid ticket-buying "bot" software
and put a cap on markups for resold tickets at 50 per cent of
their face value to make scalping less lucrative as part of
broad legislation to make ticket buying more fair. tgam.ca/2thPBXy
NATIONAL POST
** The Canada-U.S. softwood lumber trade dispute intensified
Monday after the U.S. Department of Commerce boosted the levy it
imposes on Canadian lumber shipments to 26.75 per cent from
19.88 per cent. bit.ly/2thWVma
** The Liberal government's new defense plan potentially
compromises national security by relying too much on private
contractors to maintain the country's new warships, public
service unions have warned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. bit.ly/2thNX8d
($1 = 1.3226 Canadian dollars)
