4 hours ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 18
July 18, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 4 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 18

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Dominion Diamond Corp announced that it would be acquired by the Washington Cos for $1.2 billion, four months after a previous unsolicited $1.1 billion offer from the privately held American company prompted Dominion to put itself up for sale.tgam.ca/2vbyy76

** Toronto accounting and invoicing software startup FreshBooks has raised an additional C$54 million ($43 million) in venture capital from Canadian firm Georgian Partners, with participation from U.S. investors Accomplice and Oak Investment Partners. tgam.ca/2u43zcZ

** Local politicians in Kamloops, British Columbia, voted to oppose an Ajax copper-gold mine that would operate just outside of the city limits. tgam.ca/2tbww5A

National Post

** A proposed class-action lawsuit seeking C$2 billion from Joe Fresh and Loblaw Cos Ltd over the collapse of a Bangladesh garment factory in 2013 has been rejected by an Ontario judge. bit.ly/2u4ShXz

$1 = C$1.26 Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

