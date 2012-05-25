FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 25
May 25, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- A breakthrough may be in the making between the Quebec government and the province’s striking students after Premier Jean Charest hired Dan Gagnier, one of his closest advisers, as his new chief of staff to resolve the escalating crisis.

Reports in the business section:

- Shareholders have killed Astral Media Inc’s plan to give the company’s outgoing chief executive officer a $25-million thank-you payment as part of the company’s merger with BCE Inc.

NATIONAL POST

- Two of Canada’s biggest unions are floating the idea of opening membership to everyone, including the retired and the unemployed.

FINANCIAL POST

- Sears Canada CEO Calvin MacDonald hopes to woo back the retail chain’s customer base in suburban and rural Canada with eye-popping store displays and a sharper assortment of fashion.

