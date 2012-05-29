PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Harper government plans to shut down the only public probe into Ottawa’s fumbling of the F-35 fighter jet purchase, a controversy that has marred the Conservatives’ reputation for fiscal stewardship.
Reports in the business section:
- Six years after being dumped by Alliance Atlantis Communications, film player Patrice Theroux is eyeing a triumphant return as his new company Entertainment One Ltd seeks a takeover of Alliance Films.
- Postmedia Network Inc is cutting deeply across its operations for the second time this month, slashing newsroom jobs at daily newspapers and halting publication of Sunday editions in several markets.
- Riot police moved in during a Quebec City protest and arrested 84 people, including Philippe Lapointe, a negotiator for student group CLASSE.
- Canadian corporate bonds have plunged amid heightened eurozone fears, and this could translate into falling mortgage rates that will drive up consumer borrowing.
- The Canadian economy must avoid ‘shocks’ that can derail its recovery, including those from European banks and domestic household debt, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said.