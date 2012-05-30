FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 30
May 30, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

- The flame virus is perhaps the most sophisticated piece of malicious software ever designed - a digital surveillance device so complex it ran on sensitive government computer networks for years, undetected.

Reports in the business section:

- Research In Motion warns it will post an operating loss and says it is has hired strategic advisers.

- A federally appointed arbitrator will have the power to craft a compromise at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and impose a contract settlement.

NATIONAL POST

- A wall of rain collapsed onto Montreal in one torrential instant that flooded city streets, closed subway stations and caused power failures.

FINANCIAL POST

- Bombardier head Pierre Beaudoin says he is seriously considering a U.S. listing once some of the company’s current projects, including its new CSeries, gain traction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
