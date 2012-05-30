PRESS DIGEST - Canada - May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The flame virus is perhaps the most sophisticated piece of malicious software ever designed - a digital surveillance device so complex it ran on sensitive government computer networks for years, undetected.
Reports in the business section:
- Research In Motion warns it will post an operating loss and says it is has hired strategic advisers.
- A federally appointed arbitrator will have the power to craft a compromise at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and impose a contract settlement.
- A wall of rain collapsed onto Montreal in one torrential instant that flooded city streets, closed subway stations and caused power failures.
- Bombardier head Pierre Beaudoin says he is seriously considering a U.S. listing once some of the company’s current projects, including its new CSeries, gain traction.