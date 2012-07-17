FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 17
#Market News
July 17, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Two people are dead and at least 19 others have been injured in a Scarborough shooting. Bill Blair, Toronto police chief, called the shooting the worst in the city’s history.

Report in the business section:

* Foreign money is flooding into Canada like never before, helping to drive the yield on Canada’s benchmark 10-year bond to a record low and sending rates plunging across the board.

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian officials were looking into reports on Monday that a young Ontario boxer had been killed by Russian security forces during an anti-terrorism operation in the restive North Caucasus.

FINANCIAL POST

* Foreign demand for Canadian securities, particularly government bonds, continues to climb as investors seek safety from the ongoing stress in global financial markets.

