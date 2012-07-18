FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 18
July 18, 2012 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* An envelope addressed to Luka Rocco Magnotta, which was later found to contain a suspicious powder, prompted authorities to shut down one of Canada’s biggest postal centres.

* Harry Winston Diamond Corp is grappling with rising diamond inventories and falling prices as the slack global economy prolongs a year-long slump.

NATIONAL POST

* Former Conservative MP Rahim Jaffer sought secret information about Canadian military satellite technology after meeting with state-owned Chinese technology companies in China in 2010, according to a document filed in an Ottawa courthouse by private investigator Derrick Snowdy.

FINANCIAL POST

* Sizzling hot markets in Toronto and Vancouver have fueled a lot of debate lately about whether Canada’s housing market is overheated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
