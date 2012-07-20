FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 20
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* As police laid a first charge in connection with a brazen block party shooting in Toronto’s east end, community leaders and politicians called for more support for the gang-diversion programs which they say have a proven record of keeping at-risk kids out of trouble.

* Alberta Premier Alison Redford is quietly building support among her provincial colleagues for a national energy strategy, saying Canada’s prosperity hinges on forging a united front to exploit the country’s vast resource riches.

NATIONAL POST

* The Canadian national defence department spent more than C$22.7 million ($22.54 million) buying cluster bombs that Ottawa now says it wants to ban and destroy at a cost of another C$2 million - a job that will inevitably be outsourced because no Canadian company is capable of disposing of the controversial weapons, the National Post has learned.

FINANCIAL POST

* TD Bank is gaining on Royal Bank of Canada’s lead as the country’s biggest brand, and while BlackBerry has taken a precipitous fall, its brand still has significant global value, according to the latest rankings from Brand Finance Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
