FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 26
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 9:59 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Canadian Prime Minister’s Office is defending a Conservative MP who raised thousands of dollars at a private fundraiser that had deep connections with a company registered to lobby the federal government.

* Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s oil sands goliath is taking a hard look at tens of billions of dollars of planned spending, and threatening to pull back from big projects unless it can wrangle back costs and boost profits.

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian intelligence services appear to have probed financial links between Canada and Chinese companies as scrutiny continues to mount on China’s interest in Canada’s natural resources sector.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd shareholders may have gotten the chief executive they wanted in Hunter Harrison, but it came at a price.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.