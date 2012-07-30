FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 30
July 30, 2012 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The strategy of the Parti Québécois, if it wins the upcoming Quebec election, is to stage a series of constitutional and financial battles with Ottawa - and use any defeat to help build its case for sovereignty.

* Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s has revised its outlook downwards on seven Canadian financial institutions, citing high housing prices and consumer debt.

S&P cut its ratings on Bank of Nova Scotia, Central 1 Credit Union, Home Capital Group Inc, Laurentian Bank of Canada, National Bank of Canada , Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank .

NATIONAL POST

* A former University of Colorado graduate student accused of killing 12 people and wounding 58 others in a shooting rampage at a Denver-area movie theater last week had been under the care of a psychiatrist who was part of a campus threat-assessment team.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian banks have long been reluctant to talk about losses from cyber attacks, but they are increasingly buying insurance to protect against losses from computer breaches.

