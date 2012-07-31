PRESS DIGEST - Canada - July 31

July 31the globe (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* An arbitrator has selected Air Canada’s final offer to forge a new contract for pilots, clearing the way for management’s proposal to launch an international discount airline.

NATIONAL POST

* A Canadian Forces aboriginal recruiting ad that likened building a canoe to serving on a warship was nixed after focus groups found it “offensive to the point of being comical,” says a newly released report.

FINANCIAL POST

* Conrad Black says he sees investment potential in Canadian newspapers, sparking speculation that the former media baron wants to re-enter the media industry.