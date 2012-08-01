FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 1
August 1, 2012 / 10:25 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Jean Charest is adopting the mantle of economic nationalism as he gambles on a summer election in the face of widespread attacks on the Quebec liberal leader’s record, after nine years in office.

Report in the business section:

The chief executive of BCE Inc believes a Canadian broadcaster will acquire the rights to the next Olympic Games even though his own company has withdrawn from bidding and no other broadcasters have come forward.

NATIONAL POST

* Tensions over wealth-sharing between rich and poor provinces could ultimately “destroy” national unity, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge argues in an essay published by a prominent national think-tank.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada’s economy slowed to a crawl in May, surprising analysts who had expected growth to continue after a relatively strong performance the previous month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
