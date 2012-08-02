FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 2
August 2, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Premier Christy Clark’s high-profile campaign to seek a better B.C. deal from the controversial Northern Gateway project does not appear to have lifted support for her embattled BC Liberals ahead of the next provincial election, a new poll suggests.

Report in the business section:

Canada’s third-largest gold company, Kinross Gold Corp , has abruptly replaced its chief executive officer, the second high-profile dismissal of a major gold company president since June.

NATIONAL POST

* Premier Jean Charest is generally not a big fan of referendums. But as the Liberal leader launched his campaign for a fourth straight mandate, he made it sound like the September 4 vote will be a yes-or-no choice on Quebec’s contentious tuition-hike issue.

FINANCIAL POST

* As Canadian hardware suppliers panic over the possibility that Lowe’s Companies Inc could take over Rona Inc , the Quebec government appears to be steering towards building a local buyout group for the Canuck retailer.

