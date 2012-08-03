FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 3
August 3, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* PQ Leader Pauline Marois said she would quickly eliminate tuition hikes, cancel the emergency protest law Bill 78, and call a summit on how to better fund universities if she won the September 4 election.

Report in the business section:

Kinross Gold Corp’s investors are bracing for more bad news about a troubled expansion in Mauritania, with concern building after the company turfed its CEO ahead of a long-awaited update on the gold project.

FINANCIAL POST

* Bank of Nova Scotia, National Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion Bank are considered potential buyers for ING Direct Canada, the online Canadian arm of the Dutch financial institution ING Groep NV, analysts said on Thursday.

