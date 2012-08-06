PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A network of signs, maps and apps is being proposed to make Toronto easier to navigate for both tourists and residents.

Launched late last year by the city, the Toronto “wayfinding” team has drafted an initial plan that will go to the public works committee in September and to council the following month.

Report in the business section:

* Yellow Media Inc’s proposed debt restructuring is headed for a court challenge after the company’s bankers and a vocal group of debt holders voiced their opposition to the plan.

* Nordstrom, ranked as a top U.S. luxury retailer for luring back shoppers with courteous and knowledgeable staff, prepares to bring its stores to Canada.

Nordstrom’s arrival threatens to shake up a retail market known for a more passive approach to helping shoppers. Its department-store competitors, include the Bay, Holt Renfrew, Sears and Quebec-based Simons.

NATIONAL POST

** There may not be enough mustard in all of England to properly garnish the 25-year-old Jamaican, but for all his mugging in front of the cameras and his pre- and post-race hot-dogging, Bolt proved Sunday night that it isn’t bragging if you can back it up.