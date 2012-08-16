PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 16

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird has abruptly reversed course on his plan to get badly needed medical supplies into Syria by way of a Canadian aid organization.

Reports in the business section:

* Canadian mining major Barrick Gold is in talks to sell all or part of its 74-per-cent stake in African Barrick Gold to China’s largest gold producer, just two years after the underperforming Tanzanian assets were spun off.

* Target Corp is primping to bring its U.S. discount model to Canada next year, but not necessarily at American prices.

NATIONAL POST

* Canadians are far from a consensus on what causes climate change, a new public opinion poll shows. Almost every Canadian surveyed in the online Insightrix Research poll said they believe climate change is happening, but a clear rift emerged on the more specific, and politically important, question of whether humans or natural factors, or some combination, is the catalyst.

FINANCIAL POST

* Quebec’s finance minister says Canadians are “naive” in the way they are letting domestic corporate champions be bought by foreign interests and makes no apologies for intervening in U.S. home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos’ purchase offer for Rona Inc.