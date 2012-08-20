FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 20
August 20, 2012 / 10:25 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 20

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Corrections Canada faces years of big budget cuts even as its resources are stretched increasingly thin. The federal agency must trim $295 million in spending by 2015 as part of the Conservative government’s deficit-reduction program.

Reports in the business section:

* General Motors of Canada Ltd is tackling a broad array of costs, making substantial changes to pension plans and health-care benefits for its salaried employees as it kicks off wage negotiations with its unionized workers.

NATIONAL POST

* It has little money or organization, but Quebec’s Conservative party, which once ruled the province before falling into oblivion, is trying to make a comeback in the Sept. 4 election.

FINANCIAL POST

* With home-ownership rates headed for record levels and the federal government tightening lending rules to cool the market, the question now is whether we have reached the saturation point.

