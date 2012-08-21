FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 21
August 21, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The British Columbia government plans to seek an injunction to stop a Vancouver private clinic from extra billing patients for services covered by the province’s health plan.

Reports in the business section:

* Royal Bank of Canada is raising two of its mortgage rates by one-fifth of a point each, starting Tuesday. RBC’s posted rate for a three-year, fixed-rate mortgage will go up 0.2 percentage points to 4.05 percent.

NATIONAL POST

* The issue of student strikes, which had fallen off the radar during the Quebec election campaign after captivating the province for months, made a brief return as an election issue Monday.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian banks will come under increased pressure as revenues from key businesses such as consumer lending and capital markets start to decline over coming quarters, Fitch Ratings warned.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
