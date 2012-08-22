FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 22
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Four companies have been jointly convicted and fined a total of C$1.1-million ($1.1 million) - one of the highest penalties in 20 years - under Ontario’s Environmental Protection Act.

Reports in the business section:

* Canada’s National Energy Board, in a letter dated Aug. 17, says TransCanada Corp is not meeting certain safety standards on its Keystone system in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

NATIONAL POST

* Court documents filed by the Commissioner of Canada Elections show the number of complaints about misleading telephone calls in last year’s federal election has almost doubled.

FINANCIAL POST

* Royal Dutch Shell plans to spend at least $1- billion a year exploiting China’s potentially vast resources of shale gas, the firm’s top China executive said, part of an aggressive strategy to expand in the world’s biggest energy market.

