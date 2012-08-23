FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 23
August 23, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has taken a rare swing at corporate Canada, accusing companies of sitting on huge piles of “dead money” that should be invested productively or returned to investors.

Reports in the business section:

* Canadian energy and mining companies listed on U.S. exchanges will have to start publishing all payments made to governments around the world under regulations adopted Wednesday, rules that critics say will undermine the international competitiveness of North American resource producers.

NATIONAL POST

* Media tycoon David Black’s proposal to build a massive refinery in Kitimat on the northern British Columbia coast may be getting the cold shoulder outside the province - but inside it’s stirring some interesting debate.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian banks set to increase dividends as third-quarter earnings roll in, analysts say. Hiking dividends would also provide markets with evidence that the banks’ mostly positive outlook on the economy is justified.

