PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Aug 24

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada is cancelling $130 million in debt owed by Cote d‘Ivoire, erasing an old tab to help the African country dig itself out from a pile of debt.

Report in the business section:

* Some of the country’s largest corporations are striking back at Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, arguing he is wrong to assert that domestic companies are hindering economic growth by socking away cash.

NATIONAL POST

* Some of Ontario’s most powerful unions will fight the province in court if proposed legislation imposing new contracts on teachers becomes law.

FINANCIAL POST

* Research In Motion Ltd plans to soon begin commercial talks with Canadian wireless carriers such as BCE Inc and Rogers Communications Inc after showing them early versions of the BlackBerry 10 phone this week.