REFILE-PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 5

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A historic Quebec election that returned the Parti Québécois to power ended in tragedy Tuesday when a gunman killed one person and wounded another after trying to start a fire at the Montreal venue where PQ Leader Pauline Marois was celebrating her minority mandate.

* Canada’s most prestigious medical journal is calling on parents, lawmakers and doctors to put an end to the practice of spanking children. In an editorial published Tuesday, Canadian Medical Association Journal editor-in-chief John Fletcher adds his publication’s heft to a growing call to strike down Section 43 of the Criminal Code of Canada, which outlines legally allowable “corrective” physical punishment of children by their parents.

Reports in the business section:

* Canada needs an “immense amount of capital” to develop and move its resources to market, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said Tuesday, signifying the federal government’s desire to encourage foreign investment in the natural resources sector.

NATIONAL POST

* The PQ calls him a double crosser and the Liberals have dubbed him a closet separatist, but in a minority National Assembly, Coalition Avenir Québec leader François Legault now holds the balance of power in Quebec. Despite election-eve claims that his party would rise to power in a last-minute, NDP-style sweep, the third place finish was nevertheless an impressive feat for the province’s youngest political party.

* Peel Police put three Brampton schools under a hold and secure order Tuesday morning after a stabbing on the first day back to class. The victim suffered minor injuries after an altercation with another student at Cardinal Leger Secondary School.

FINANCIAL POST

* The skies over Europe are darkening (again) and the U.S. is heading into an election, but we’re not worried - at least not in the Canadian bond market. No contagion here. Government of Canada yields remain at historic lows and debt issued by companies is also benefiting from Canada’s safe haven status.

* The owner of Hudson’s Bay Co is aiming to take the department store chain public before the end of the year, sources said Tuesday. A successful offering would put some control of North America’s oldest private enterprise back in Canadian hands, but softer market conditions from global economic uncertainty could still derail the deal.