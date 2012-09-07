PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 7

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada and the United States will sign an amended Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement on Friday, the first time the landmark bi-national accord will be altered in 25 years. Details of the changes have not yet been made public, but they are expected to include new commitments to curbing invasive species, adaptation to climate change for coastal communities and added emphasis on protecting habitats and species in the Great Lakes.

* The federal Conservative Party, already in the spotlight over an Elections Canada investigation into fraudulent robocalls, has come under scrutiny by the country’s telecom regulator for dialing people who don’t want to hear from them. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced Thursday it has been investigating the Harper Conservatives over what it says was the party’s failure to stop telephoning people who’d asked the Tories to stop calling.

* A wave of Alberta crude oil is washing up on British Columbia shores, destined for export. But the sole refinery on Canada’s West Coast is finding it so difficult to secure domestic oil that it is considering, instead, buying it from as far away as Saudi Arabia.

* There is more than a 20 per cent risk of Canada falling into a second recession - and though much of that risk comes from outside our borders, Canadians’ sky-high debt loads could push the economy over the edge, warns a new report from Moody’s Analytics.

NATIONAL POST

* The Liberals said Thursday they will elect their new leader next April. But the result is a foregone conclusion: Justin Trudeau will enter the race and he will win.

* The man accused in the deadly shooting at a Parti Quebecois gathering has appeared at the Montreal courthouse and been slapped with 16 criminal charges. The charges against Richard Henry Bain include first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and arson.

FINANCIAL POST

* TransCanada Corp, which is planning to build the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline from Canada to Texas, said on Wednesday it has submitted a new route for the project that will avoid sensitive ecological areas in Nebraska.

