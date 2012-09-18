PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Conservative MPs are locked in debate over how to water down the lucrative pensions enjoyed by federal politicians - changes that will force Members of Parliament to shoulder far more of the burden for their nest eggs.

Reports in the business section:

* A strike that would have halted a large chunk of Canada’s auto production has been averted after the Canadian Auto Workers union extended contracts with Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors Co and reached a tentative deal with Ford Motor Co .

* Canada’s housing market is cooling rapidly in the wake of government changes to mortgage insurance rules, amid suggestions that many potential first-time buyers are opting to remain tenants.

NATIONAL POST

* The Canadian flag was removed from its spot inside the Quebec legislature as members of the pro-independence Parti Quebecois took oath of office Monday.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada’s top natural gas producers warned the National Energy Board on Monday that they won’t support an uncompetitive Mainline, opening the door to declaring the $6 billion natural gas pipeline a “stranded asset” unless owner TransCanada Corp finds ways to adapt to market realities.

* Battle lines are being drawn in the oil sands - and on Parliament Hill - over the $15 billion proposed takeover of Calgary-based energy producer Nexen Inc by Chinese state-owned oil giant CNOOC Ltd.