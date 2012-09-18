FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 18
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 9:55 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Conservative MPs are locked in debate over how to water down the lucrative pensions enjoyed by federal politicians - changes that will force Members of Parliament to shoulder far more of the burden for their nest eggs.

Reports in the business section:

* A strike that would have halted a large chunk of Canada’s auto production has been averted after the Canadian Auto Workers union extended contracts with Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors Co and reached a tentative deal with Ford Motor Co .

* Canada’s housing market is cooling rapidly in the wake of government changes to mortgage insurance rules, amid suggestions that many potential first-time buyers are opting to remain tenants.

NATIONAL POST

* The Canadian flag was removed from its spot inside the Quebec legislature as members of the pro-independence Parti Quebecois took oath of office Monday.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada’s top natural gas producers warned the National Energy Board on Monday that they won’t support an uncompetitive Mainline, opening the door to declaring the $6 billion natural gas pipeline a “stranded asset” unless owner TransCanada Corp finds ways to adapt to market realities.

* Battle lines are being drawn in the oil sands - and on Parliament Hill - over the $15 billion proposed takeover of Calgary-based energy producer Nexen Inc by Chinese state-owned oil giant CNOOC Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.