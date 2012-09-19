PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Faced with deepening cuts to the time they get from teachers, students are pushing back, testing whether they can be more than pawns in Ontario’s latest labour battle.

* A massive delegation of Indian finance officials is in Canada this week looking for tips on how to successfully launch a new sales tax. One of the main lessons they’ve learned so far: Putting it to a referendum is a bad idea.

Reports in the business section:

* Suncor Energy Inc has rolled out plans to buy back up to $1-billion worth of its own stock, reinforcing its new focus on financial returns rather than production growth.

NATIONAL POST

* A relatively new section of the Criminal Code makes it too easy to label certain serial offenders as “dangerous offenders” and infringes upon the principles of fundamental justice under the Charter, an Ontario judge has ruled in a precedent-setting case.

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada’s housing correction “appears to be underway,” Toronto-Dominion Bank’s chief economist said Tuesday, one day after data showed national home sales plummeted in August.

* The head of the Canadian Auto Workers union says he is optimistic after a day of constructive talks with General Motors that a new collective agreement can soon be reached with the automaker.