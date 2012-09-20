PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Canadian economy may still be in the doldrums, but a three-year freeze on salaries for members of Parliament and senators is set to expire in just five months.

* A leading conservation group has recruited a phalanx of well-known Canadians to join its fight against the proposed Northern Gateway pipeline, in a bid to counter past claims by the Harper government that many pipeline opponents are “radical” activists.

Reports in the business section:

* Most Canadians have paid cash in order to avoid the sting of taxes - and they don’t feel bad about it either, according to a new poll.

NATIONAL POST

* The accused killer who allegedly ruined the Parti Quebecois election-night celebration surfaced again Wednesday - speaking out from his jailhouse just as the new government was being sworn in.

FINANCIAL POST

* Next to the debate generated across Canada by the proposed takeover of oil producer Nexen Inc by CNOOC Ltd, Thursday’s special shareholders meeting in Calgary to approve the transaction is expected to be a matter of only a few words.