PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* While Canadians publicly debate allowing a state-owned Chinese firm to buy a piece of the oil sands, federal officials are privately concerned about security risks to Ottawa’s computer networks from China’s telecom equipment giant, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

* Ontario’s cash-strapped government is considering the creation of two massive pension funds to manage the retirement savings of public-sector workers - everyone from nuclear engineers and university professors to hospital custodians.

Report in the business section:

* A number of foreign companies are flocking to Canada’s oil patch in search of acquisitions and investments as Ottawa weighs the $15.1 billion takeover of energy company Nexen Inc by China’s CNOOC Ltd.

NATIONAL POST

* The government of Eritrea has agreed to stop collecting a controversial “diaspora tax” at its consulate in Toronto after the Department of Foreign Affairs threatened to send home the repressive African regime’s only diplomat in Canada.

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian Auto Workers hammered out a four-year tentative agreement with General Motors Thursday under the threat of a strike if a deal wasn’t reached by the end of the day.