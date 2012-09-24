PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ottawa is opening the door to negotiations on a host of issues with the new Parti Quebecois government, while warning that there is no appetite for talk of new powers or money.
* The Harper government is embarking on an ambitious effort to develop a Canada-first military purchasing strategy - one that aims to funnel as many procurement dollars as possible to domestic firms with the potential to be leaders in their field.
Reports in the business section:
* CNOOC Ltd is under fire for its human rights record, with critics urging Ottawa to impose tough obligations on the Chinese state-owned oil company as a condition of its acquisition of Calgary-based Nexen Inc.
* British Foreign Secretary William Hague has revealed plans to open a series of joint “Commonwealth embassies” in co-operation with ex-colonial “first cousins” Canada, Australia and New Zealand to enhance the countries’ presence on the world stage and reduce some of the costs associated with running separate diplomatic missions abroad.
* The Canadian Auto Workers union overwhelmingly approved a new four-year labour agreement with Ford Motor Co during a series of ratification meetings over the weekend.