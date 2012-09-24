PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ottawa is opening the door to negotiations on a host of issues with the new Parti Quebecois government, while warning that there is no appetite for talk of new powers or money.

* The Harper government is embarking on an ambitious effort to develop a Canada-first military purchasing strategy - one that aims to funnel as many procurement dollars as possible to domestic firms with the potential to be leaders in their field.

Reports in the business section:

* CNOOC Ltd is under fire for its human rights record, with critics urging Ottawa to impose tough obligations on the Chinese state-owned oil company as a condition of its acquisition of Calgary-based Nexen Inc.

NATIONAL POST

* British Foreign Secretary William Hague has revealed plans to open a series of joint “Commonwealth embassies” in co-operation with ex-colonial “first cousins” Canada, Australia and New Zealand to enhance the countries’ presence on the world stage and reduce some of the costs associated with running separate diplomatic missions abroad.

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian Auto Workers union overwhelmingly approved a new four-year labour agreement with Ford Motor Co during a series of ratification meetings over the weekend.