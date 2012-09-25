FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 25
September 25, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian satellite operator Telesat Holdings Inc has been such a strong performer since BCE Inc sold the business in 2007, its current shareholders can’t agree on how to cash in.

* Two-tier wage deals like those inked recently by Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are spreading across the U.S. border into Canada’s labour landscape again as companies struggle to compete with lower-cost global rivals.

Reports in the business section:

* The battle over tolls on a big natural gas pipelines has become a fight over the future of manufacturing products from energy in Alberta.

NATIONAL POST

* Ottawa’s decision to share embassy space and resources with Britain, greeted with condemnation by opposition leaders on Monday, is in fact what some observers call a no-brainer: a logical way to expand Canada’s foreign presence without spending all the taxpayer dollars that go into bricks and mortar.

FINANCIAL POST

* With companies from India, Kuwait and China likely next in line to bulk up on Canadian oil and gas, foreign national oil companies (NOCs) are reaching deeper and deeper into Canada’s oilpatch, one of the last driven by the market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
