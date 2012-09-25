PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Canadian satellite operator Telesat Holdings Inc has been such a strong performer since BCE Inc sold the business in 2007, its current shareholders can’t agree on how to cash in.

* Two-tier wage deals like those inked recently by Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are spreading across the U.S. border into Canada’s labour landscape again as companies struggle to compete with lower-cost global rivals.

* The battle over tolls on a big natural gas pipelines has become a fight over the future of manufacturing products from energy in Alberta.

* Ottawa’s decision to share embassy space and resources with Britain, greeted with condemnation by opposition leaders on Monday, is in fact what some observers call a no-brainer: a logical way to expand Canada’s foreign presence without spending all the taxpayer dollars that go into bricks and mortar.

* With companies from India, Kuwait and China likely next in line to bulk up on Canadian oil and gas, foreign national oil companies (NOCs) are reaching deeper and deeper into Canada’s oilpatch, one of the last driven by the market.