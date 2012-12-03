FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 3
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario elementary school teachers began on Sunday to cast electronic ballots on whether to hold one-day walkouts, the next step in their confrontation with the government over imposing the terms of their contracts. ()

* Within hours of the rebel withdrawal from Goma, armed men were attacking a refugee camp near the city. The new violence, along with another reported attack on Rwanda by a militia group near Goma, was a reminder that eastern Congo remains a powder keg of unresolved conflicts and heavily armed factions, despite the much-touted pullout from Goma by the M23 rebels on Saturday. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Roam Mobility Inc is setting its sights on a rapidly growing market: U.S. consumers who want temporary, easily disposed cellphone numbers.

The Vancouver-based mobile upstart, says its product, called Ready SIM, allows consumers to purchase a product anonymously and begin using its prepaid talk, text and data plans just minutes after purchase since the process does not require any paperwork or dealer assistance. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The U.S. treasury secretary fired a warning shot on Sunday, alerting Americans that Republicans will push the country off the so-called fiscal cliff -- and into a potential recession with global consequences -- if they don’t agree to tax increases for the wealthiest two per cent of citizens. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Accused of fraud, former SNC Lavalin Group Inc chief executive Pierre Duhaime left the company with a retirement payout potentially worth C$13.2 million ($13.29 million) including stock options. And the engineering giant has no way other than suing him to try to get the money back.()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
