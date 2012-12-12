PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In a major boost for the enemies of Bashar Al-Assad, the American government has recognized the Syrian National Council as the true representative of that nation’s people. ()
* North Korea says it has successfully fired a rocket that put a satellite into space, defying warnings from the international community that it should not go ahead with a launch many governments saw as cover for testing Pyongyang’s ballistic missile technology. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada would be dragged close to another recession if U.S. President Barack Obama and Congress can’t strike a deal to avoid steep tax hikes and spending cuts set for Jan. 1, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday. ()
* Chinese workers, hired by HD Mining International to work the Murray River coal project and due to join later this week, will walk squarely into a mushrooming debate about the use of temporary foreign workers in an industry running a massive labor deficit as Canada’s work force ages and new mines come on stream. ()
* Canada told the Syrian opposition Tuesday it must reject extremism and embrace minorities before Ottawa will recognize its legitimacy as a successor to President Bashar Al-Assad, according to a federal official. ()
* Cinema makeup artist Rémy Couture posted photos of mutilated bodies online that were so realistic an Austrian pathologist who examined them concluded they might depict an actual murder. ()
* The “lack of hair” in management boards of Calgary’s oil and gas companies highlights the coming labor shortage in the sector, according to an industry executive. ()