PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Harper government is slapping a for-sale sign on a coal shipping terminal Ridley Terminals Inc in northwestern British Columbia -- the first major public asset that Ottawa has decided to unload after a lengthy review of what Crown properties should go on the block. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Encana Corp reached a C$2.2 billion ($2.24 billion) joint venture with PetroChina Co Ltd to develop its Duvernay property in Alberta, in a deal that will fly just below the radar of Investment Canada’s new guidelines on state-owned enterprises. ()

* Securities regulators are eyeing a crackdown on the mutual fund industry’s fees -- including a possible outright ban on some charges, as they look to shield investors from soaring, and often opaque, costs. ()

* Private television broadcasters are warning that local stations cannot continue to exist on advertising revenue alone, after the Supreme Court of Canada ruled the stations should not be paid for their signals when they are rebroadcast by cable and satellite companies. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Activists, lawyers, journalists and bloggers have been fleeing Iran in record numbers since the Islamic regime began a brutal crackdown on civil society three years ago, Human Rights Watch reported Thursday. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Loblaw Cos Ltd has launched a line of gluten-free baked goods through its in house President’s Choice brand of goods, as a growing number of consumers try the way of eating popularized by the 2011 book Wheat Belly. ()