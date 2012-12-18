PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Dozens of vulnerable women who disappeared from Vancouver’s poverty-stricken, drug-ridden downtown eastside were victims of systemic police bias and blatant police failures, says a highly anticipated public inquiry report. ()

* Just days after a lone gunman’s rampage through a Connecticut elementary school left 20 children and six adults dead, a Vancouver primary school imposed a four-hour lockdown Monday after being informed of threats made toward its students and staff. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Mark Carney will face a grilling from British members of Parliament over his political ambitions and leanings after revelations the next Bank of England governor was recently courted by liberals to run for leader and that he and his family holidayed at the party finance critic’s seaside home in Nova Scotia. ()

* Inmet Mining Corp’s shares rose more than 4 percent Monday as investors in the Toronto miner bet that an ardent suitor has not played its last card with its C$5.1-billion ($5.18 billion) hostile takeover bid. ()

* Sun Life Financial Inc is selling for $1.35 billion a risky American division that swings wildly between profits and losses in an effort to focus on growth in Canada and Asia. ()

* The government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia utility company Emera Inc are proceeding with development of the C$7.7 billion ($7.82 billion) Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project despite lingering cost and environmental concerns, Premier Kathy Dunderdale said late on Monday. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A pair of NASA spacecraft crashed into a mountain near the moon’s north pole on Monday, bringing a deliberate end to a mission that peered into the lunar interior. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* North American markets diverged on Monday as the Toronto Stock Exchange moved lower on widespread weakness across major sectors while Wall Street got a boost on encouraging signs from talks to resolve the “fiscal cliff” stalemate in Washington. ()