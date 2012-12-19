FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 19
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 10:43 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The White House signaled its support for a renewed federal ban on assault weapons on Tuesday, as the National Rifle Association and top Senate Republican expressed openness towards measures aimed at preventing a repetition of the Newtown massacre. ()

Reports in the business section:

* U.S. Republicans tried to squeeze more concessions from the White House on taxes on Tuesday in political maneuvering for a deal that would prevent the U.S. economy from going over the “fiscal cliff” in the new year. ()

* Canada has implemented new rules requiring airlines to advertise the actual bottom line ticket price -- including all taxes, charges and fees. Print advertising, billboards and online ads will also note the cost of those taxes and fees included in the actual airfare. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The Harper government has approved funding for Canada’s world-beating surveillance satellite program, just as it seemed that it may become the victim of spending cutbacks. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Porter Airlines Inc said on Tuesday that it would be entering the packaged vacation market with the launch of Porter Escapes. The new offering from the Toronto Island-based airline will include flight and hotel bundles for all 19 of its destinations. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
