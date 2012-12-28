PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* As Montreal’s all-time record for snowfall, set in 1971, was broken on Thursday with at least 45 centimeters on the ground by evening, Quebeckers seemed to take the storm in stride, with no deaths reported and a few minor injuries, mainly in car accidents. ()

* Politicians in Washington appear increasingly resigned to letting the country slide off the “fiscal cliff” next week, leaving it to a new Congress to pick up the pieces later in January. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Oil and gas services company Poseidon Concepts Corp , a Bay Street favorite only a month ago, is leaking value at a rapid pace as it grapples with accounts receivable questions and the threat of an industry slowdown. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A new poll suggests Canadians’ desire to sever formal ties to the throne is waning, with the royal pregnancy getting the credit -- even as those who consider it an “outmoded relic” hold steady. ()

* Russia warned Thursday Syria would descend into “bloody chaos” if a proposal from Lakhdar Brahimi, the international peace envoy, to set up a transitional government fails. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Chevron Corp’s entry into Canada’s liquefied natural gas space could be the boost the sector needs to kick it into serious competition with Australia, the dominant supplier of chilled natural gas to Asian markets. ()

* The stunning meltdown of Poseidon Concepts Corp continued on Thursday after the company warned it could take “significant” writedowns as it struggles to collect payments from customers. ()