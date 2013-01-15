PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada appeared to be one step closer to boycotting this year’s Commonwealth leaders’ summit as Prime Minister Stephen Harper bluntly called on the Sri Lankan government to reinstate the country’s fired chief justice Shirani Bandaranayake. ()

* The campaign to choose a successor to Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty is expected to split into two camps in the run up to the leadership convention, as the candidates step up their efforts to woo delegates and more clearly articulate how they would govern. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Three former top executives of Nortel Networks Corp were found not guilty of fraud, closing a key chapter in a financial scandal that helped bring down the once-mighty telecommunications giant.

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Frank Marrocco of the Ontario Superior Court found that the accounting manipulations that caused the company to restate its earnings for 2002 and 2003 did not cross the line into criminal behavior. ()

* Alamos Gold Inc has made a takeover bid for Vancouver-based Aurizon Mines Ltd that values the company at C$780 million ($791.4 million).

Toronto-based Alamos has offered C$4.65 per Aurizon share in cash and stock, which is a premium of 36 percent to Aurizon’s closing price on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ()

NATIONAL POST

* First Nations leaders and Idle No More activists have promised only peaceful protests on their national day of action on Wednesday, but once warmer weather sets in, key highways including the main road to Alberta’s Fort McMurray, could be blocked for days, weeks or even months, prompting what one chief called “chaos.”

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam said that while there are no plans to shut down Highway 63, the only all-weather road to Fort McMurray, on Wednesday, the government should expect a months-long summer blockade if it does not repeal or amend its recently passed omnibus budget bill that made changes to the Indian Act and the Navigable Waterways Act.()

* Only days after a Newfoundland Bank of Montreal branch was claimed by the largest fire in local memory, bank officials have announced they will soon be up and running again out of the back of a recreational vehicle. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Encana Corp interim Chief Executive Clayton Woitas has emphasized in an interview that Canada’s largest natural gas producer is not for sale.

The sudden departure of Randy Eresman as chief executive last week stirred hopes that the new leadership can rejuvenate the ailing company, while fuelling speculations that the company is in line for a takeover. ()

* Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it acquired spectrum and a cable division in Southern Ontario from Shaw Communications Inc for about C$700 million ($710 million). ()