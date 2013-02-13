PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario’s opposition Progressive Conservatives have offered up a sweeping new road map for post-secondary education, advocating teaching-only professors, higher tuition fees for “elite programs,” and a “colleges first” culture aimed at getting graduates jobs.

* The chair of Toronto’s public works committee has ordered a review after more than 100 “selfish” drivers delayed streetcars by parking in their paths after last week’s snowfall.

Reports in the business section:

* It will take until at least 2017 before TransCanada Corp’s much-vaunted plan to take oil across the country can take Alberta oil to Eastern Canada, a lengthy timeline that casts into question the role of that project in easing current pricing pain for the oil patch.

* Mold-Masters Ltd, the innovative maker of injection moulding equipment for the plastics industry, has been sold to Ohio-based Milacron LLC for C$975 million. Mold-Masters was controlled by 3i Group PLC, a British private equity firm for the past five years.

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says she’s prepared to testify before a legislative committee about the controversial cancellation of two gas plants. She says it’s important that the information about the cancellations - which will cost taxpayers at least C$230 million - be released. She also noted that she asked the auditor general to add the canceled gas plant in Oakville to his current probe of the Mississauga project, which was canceled during the 2011 election campaign.

FINANCIAL POST

* Financial leaders of the world’s richest countries, including Canada, are talking tough to emerging nations, warning their efforts to shore up domestic economies could lead to a currency war and possibly derail a global recovery.